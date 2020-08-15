Religious leaders have been called on to sensitise their members on the use of social media to curb its misuse by minors.

Mr Benjamin Oduro Arhin Junior, a Creative Arts Business Consultant who made the appeal said most social media minor users have been victims to predators for lack of parental guidance.

Speaking to the media in Accra Mr Arhin said: “Children misbehave and put up unacceptable behaviours due to lack of parental control and negligence on the part of some parents, which also result in domestic accidents”.

“Let us start early to train our children from today onwards about communication regarding state issues both in private and on the public platform,” Mr Arhin advised.

He said Pastors and Imams should organize parental programmes to help curb child careless act on social media.

The Secretary to the Watch Your Tongue (WYT)Campaign, appealed to non- governmental organizations to also gear up their educational campaigns in this regards, adding that, the WYT had already started doing its part with the “Think Right, Speak Right, Act Right and Write Right programme”.