Religious leaders in Ghana show gratitude to Glorious Visitation from Christ Crusade

Religious leaders in the country have expressed their joy and gratitude to the Convenor for GCK-Ghana, Pastor Dr. William F Kumuyi for the global crusade themed, “Glorious Visitation from Christ”.

The 5 day programme kick started from 20th to 25th April, 2023 held at the Independence Square in Accra.

The Religious leaders in these regard gave testimonies about GCK Convenor and however called on religious bodies across the country to join the crusade to glorify the Kingdom of God.

The programme christened “Global Crusade with Kumuyi” in an encounter with the media have in attendance the Naitonal Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry, Pastor Edward Kwaku Duodu, Renowned Evangelist, Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, Presiding Bishop of Action Chapel International, Bishop James Saah, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee of Salt and Light Ministries.

The rest include, Most Rev. Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, among others.

In his remark, Pastor W. K. Kumuyi urged Christian churches to come together to lift the Kingdom of God saying the crusade is for the body of Christ.

According to him, the ministry of Jesus will touch the lives of souls and release healings as well as transform believers hence every church and congregation should join the crusade to the glory of God.

“As believers, we must continue to prepare and demonstrate our Christian values and virtues at all times to enable God’s impartation to reflect in our respective lives”, he explained and further said God will bless and answer prayers put before Him.

God directed me to visit Ghana as part of the effort to reach out to souls since the country have been lifted by the Spirit of God to another spiritual growth and development.

Pastor Dr. Kumuyi, among others will engage in conference with Pastors, the youth and other related Christian bodies during the 5 day crusade.

He therefore expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the religious leaders and the people of Ghana for the warm reception accorded him.

Report by Ben LARYEA