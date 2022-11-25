Religious sects urged to enhance cooperation in countering terrorism

Imam Dr Haruna Zagoon-Sayeed, Lecturer, Department for the Study of Religions of University of Ghana, has urged religious sects to enhance cooperation among themselves in the wake of terrorism threats in the sub region.

He noted that most terrorist organisations operated under the guise of religion, therefore, it was necessary for the various sects to collaborate and cooperate among themselves to identify and address any emerging threats.

Dr Zagoon-Sayeed said this at the 14th Annual Interfaith Symposium organised by the Centre for Interfaith Studies and Engagement in Africa (CISEA) of the Akrofi-Christellar Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture.

The annual symposium provides a platform for Christian, Muslim and Traditional leaders to deliberate on issues of mutual interest.

The event was held on the theme: “Intra and Interreligious Peaceful Coexistence: A Step Forward to Countering Violent Extremism and Terrorism”.

He said to ensure peaceful interfaith coexistence, religious sects needed to understand and recognise each other’s faith and practices without prejudice or discrimination.

He stressed that when they understood themselves, there was the likelihood that they could stay together peacefully.

He said: “We need to come together to interact, share ideas and work on projects that promote peace among ourselves to sustain intra and interreligious peaceful coexistence.

“When we communicate, we enhance cooperation and by this we empathise and sympathise with one another,” he added.

The Right Reverend Dr Nathan Samwini, Senior Lecturer, Department of Religious Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, admonished religious groups to see the good in one another and do away with perceived bad deeds.

“Let’s not dwell on the perceived bad deeds of one another, but rather be interested in our good sides to complement one another,” he said.

He urged them to leverage the positives of one another towards national development.

Reverend Professor Benhardy Quarshie, Rector, Akrofi-Christellar Institute, urged religious groups to continue to preach peace and unity to their people.

He noted that in addressing violent extremism, which was on the increase in the West African sub-region, religions groups and religious institutions needed to be involved because they played significant roles in promoting peace in society.