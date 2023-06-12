Religious-Traditional leaders commit to child protection in Central Region

Religious and traditional leaders in the Central Region have committed to fighting issues hindering children’s growth to the barest minimum.

They said it was prudent as relevant stakeholders to strengthen efforts and policies in the fight to safeguard the wellbeing and welfare of children for their proper development.

The leaders made the commitment at the end of a two-day consultative workshop for religious and traditional rulers on child protection.

The meeting, aimed to orientate leadership on Child Protection issues, was organised by the Department of Children with funds from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Ghanaians Against Child Abuse (GACA), schooled participants on child rights and community child Protection toolkits.

Nana Kweku Ennu III, Chief of Apewosika/Kakumdo, said Nananom should drum home the rights of children at their various meetings with the citizenry to ensure better understanding of the issues at hand for better resolution.

Nana Ennu who is also the Mawerehen of Oguaa Traditional Area, noted that when traditional leaders come upfront in the fight for children’s protection, violence perpetrated against them would be halted.

Children, he stated must be allowed to enjoy their childhood and therefore, any violence against their rights should be fought not only by their parents but all persons in the country.

Nana Ennu urged that leaders should be given the full powers and mandate to deal with perpetrators within traditional areas to help in that regard.

The Reverend Samuel Kwame Antwi, the Chairman for the Regional Child Protection committee, urged religious leaders to avail themselves to support the fight against child abuse and violence.

He said pastors and management of churches should also include child protection discussions in their programmes to ensure members become advocates of children protection.

Reverend Antwi said since some perpetrators also attended church and mosque, the message must go down at worship centres to increase efforts at reducing the canker.

Sheikh Ismael Tijani, Assistant Regional Chief Imam, pledged the Muslim community’s resolve to educate members on child protection to fight the issues affecting children’s growth in the country.

He called on all Muslim leaders to support and protect children adding that they were the future of the country which could not be downplayed.