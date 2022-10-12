Remain calm over layoff claims – Local Government Administrative Officers told

Members of the Ghana Association of Local Government Service Administrative Officers (GALGA) have been urged to remain calm in the face of media reports that there are plans to lay some of them off.

A statement issued by the GALGA and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the publications were misleading and must be treated with the contempt it deserved.

Signed by its National President, Mr Edmund Osei-Gyamfi, the statement entreated the media to be circumspect in their reportage and desist from publishing misleading contents that could potentially cause agitation among a group of people.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service, in a speech read on his behalf, was reported to have indicated an impending staff rationalisation at a national conference of GALGA in Tamale.

This, according to the statement, was misconstrued to be plans to lay off some administrative officers by the Service as carried in various headlines.

“We would like to state unequivocally that the Association appreciates the efforts of the Head of the Office Local Government Service to rationalise Administrative Officers across all levels,” the statement said.

It further explained that the move would create enabling environment for staff of the administrative class to function efficiently to ensure improve service delivery.

Members of the Association must also accept to work wherever their services are needed in the interest of national development.