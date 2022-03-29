Remain Steadfast In Your Calling – Pastors Urged

Pastors have been told to remain steadfast in their calling and to provide inspiration to the poor, the needy and the weak in society.

The Reverend Timothy Afful made the call at the ordination by the Christian Faith Mission International (CFMI) at Kwesimintsim, in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality, of Pastor Daniel Kobina Kwofie as a Minister of the Church.

He expressed worry about the situation where some ministers of God had diverted from their actual calling to follow the passions of the secular world.

Some of them had been serving in a manner that was pleasing to people instead of God who called them into His ministry.

He implored the clergy to “remain in the garment of their office – to be fruitful and productive with their calling”.

Rev Afful indicated that pastors had been called into God’s ministry to help turn people away from anything evil, anything that was not decent and anything that was not dignified.

Bishop Davis Ofosu Appiah charged the newly ordained pastor to live by the standards of the Christian Faith Mission Church in loyalty and in faithfulness.

He reminded him “to guide the flocks with patience, tact and integrity of heart and to be an example in life and in percept, being a pastor of the flock and not hireling fleecing the sheep for parochial interest, and to endeavour throughout his ministry to be wary of pride and always maintaining a humble disposition”.

Pastor Kwofie pledged to be governed by the Constitution, doctrines and teachings of the Christian Faith Mission International.