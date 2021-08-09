Remain thankful to God in spite of the difficulties – Rev. Oscar Morrison

The Resident Pastor for International Gospel Church(ICGC) Holy Hills Temple, Rev. Oscar Morrison, has underscored the need for all and sundry especially Christians to endeavour to show greater appreciation to God in all situations.

According to the Resident Pastor, sometimes the difficulties that people encounter tend to make them less appreciative of the goodness of God in their lives.

Stressing that, Christians ought to remain thankful to God in spite of the difficulties they encountered in life.

The Man of God made these salient remarks when delivering a sermon on Sunday to commemorate the Forty Days of Power Thanksgiving Service which was joyfully held at Holy Hills Temple, Lormmava in Accra.

Basing his preaching on Luke 17:12-19, Rev. Oscar Morrison noted that, most often people get answers to their demands and yet fail to render an appreciation to God.

All you have to do is to look back and do a reflective analysis of your life. You do not know what God has delivered you from and so it becomes difficult for you to praise God.

This he said sometimes the economic expectations might not have been achieved but there was still good reasons to be thankful to God.

All that you require to praise God is to remember how far he has brought you. There are others who have not been fortunate to be alive but you are.

“We need to hold on to God and focus on Jesus Christ, who has answers to all problems. Because when there is life; there is hope. And, always remember the Lord Himself will always fight for you,” he assured.

Quoting Malachi chapter 3: 8, Rev. Oscar Morrison reminded Christians of paying their tithe. Explaining that, giving back to God is another way of showing appreciation to God.

Rev. Oscar Morrison, therefore, advised Christians to discard the doctrine that paying of tithe has been abolished. “Always remember givers never lack,” he added.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghna.com.gh