Remains of over 100 victims of the 1994 Rwandan Genocide Against the Tutsi have been exhumed from in Rwandan capital city Kigali, survivors’ organization said on Monday.

The remains were discovered from a pit at the backyard of a house in Nyarugenge district, which belongs to a former notorious Interahamwe militia member, Masengo Rutayisire, head of IBUKA, the umbrella organization of genocide survivors associations of Rwanda, told reporters at a news briefing on the site.

The remains were discovered after a local resident who heard occupants of the house talking about the whereabouts of the mass grave informed the authorities, said Rutayisire.

The search for the remains, which started last week, is still ongoing, with two more pits expected to be dug out, he said, adding that the occupants were arrested on suspicion of concealing information on the remains.

Remains of the 1994 Rwandan genocide are still being discovered in many parts of Rwanda. An estimated 500,000 to 1 million Rwandans were brutally murdered during 100 days from April 7 to mid-July 1994, the overwhelming majority of the victims being Tutsis.

In 2018-2019 fiscal year, remains of 118,049 genocide victims were discovered in 17 districts countrywide, according to National Commission for the Fight against Genocide.