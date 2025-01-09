Remembering Jimmy Carter: A Life of Service, Humility and Compassion

The news of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter is met with profound sadness, as the world loses one of its greatest humanitarians.

As his remains lie in the Rotunda in Washington, D.C., the reflections and tributes pouring in paint a portrait of a man whose life was defined not by political title, but by an extraordinary commitment to service, humility, and compassion for the marginalized.

For me, as for so many others, Jimmy Carter was more than just the 39th President of the United States. He was a figure whose humanity left an indelible mark. Over the years, I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and each encounter further deepened my admiration for his rare qualities of humility, kindness, and empathy for those in need.

My first interaction with President Carter occurred in 1992 when I was a young member of the Turner Broadcasting System team. During my time at CNN, the Chairman’s office informed us that President Carter, General Olusegun Obasanjo, and an African entrepreneur would be visiting to explore how telecommunications could benefit media expansion in Africa. To my surprise, the entrepreneur was Richmond Aggrey, a Ghanaian who was pioneering mobile telecommunications across Africa. What followed was a moment of profound humility from President Carter that would leave a lasting impression on me.

Despite being the guest of honor, President Carter insisted on giving up the chair reserved for him, saying that Mr. Aggrey, as the leader of the delegation, should take it. This display of selflessness was a testament to his character. Even in the presence of Mr. Ted Turner, a media magnate, Carter’s quiet act of respect for another individual showed a rare depth of humility.

Three years later, in 1995, I encountered President Carter again, this time at the CNN World Report Conference. He was the special guest, and during his speech about his humanitarian work in Africa, particularly his foundation’s efforts in Ghana, I was once again struck by his generosity. As the event’s VVIP holding room attendant, I had the unique opportunity to engage with President Carter directly. He immediately recognized me from our previous meeting, shook my hand warmly, and engaged in a deep conversation about his work in Ghana.

His dedication to solving housing challenges and eradicating diseases like buruli ulcer in Northern Ghana left a strong impression on me. What struck me even more was his passion for these causes. When he spoke of his projects in Tamale, he encouraged me to visit. True to my word, I visited Tamale on my next trip to Ghana, and I was inspired by the remarkable work being done by his foundation.

In our conversation, President Carter expressed regret over his presidency, lamenting that he hadn’t managed to fully engage the American public with his initiatives. His self-awareness and humility were evident, and I reassured him, “Mr. Carter, the world appreciates you.” I even boldly predicted that one day, he would win the Nobel Peace Prize for his ongoing humanitarian efforts. Little did I know that my words would come to fruition.

A decade later, when President Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, I received a call from a senior colleague who reminded me of our conversation and invited me to join the celebrations at the Carter Center. It was a humbling experience to witness a man who had dedicated his life to peace and service finally receiving the recognition he so richly deserved. Through the years, I had the privilege of visiting the Carter Center several times, sharing conversations with President Carter, and even enjoying the hospitality of his late wife, Rosalynn. Her warmth and gentle teasing—especially about my slight physique—brought a sense of familial comfort to our interactions.

What President Carter taught me goes beyond the realm of politics and public service. Through his example, I learned the true meaning of humility, service, and empathy. His leadership was defined not by titles or power, but by his unwavering commitment to making the world a better place, particularly for the most vulnerable. From his work with Habitat for Humanity to his role in brokering peace and his relentless efforts to tackle health crises, Carter’s legacy is a beacon of selflessness and compassion.

As we reflect on his life, we must carry forward the lessons he imparted: the importance of kindness, the value of service, and the power of empathy. President Carter was more than just a political leader; he was a living embodiment of servant leadership. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, reminding us all that true greatness is found in lifting others up and striving to make the world a more just and humane place. Though he may no longer walk among us, his light will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those he touched.