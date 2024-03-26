Remembering the Past, Celebrating the Future: MIPAD announces Class of 2024 Global Top 100 Under 40 Finalists

New York, USA, 26 March 2024, /African Media Agency/– Today, we commemorate both the UN International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, and the anniversary of MIPAD.

As part of our tribute to this significant day, we proudly reveal the prestigious Class of 2024 Most Influential Global Top 100 Under 40 Edition in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent.

This recognition is part of MIPAD’s ongoing commitment to the International Decade for People of African Descent, aimed at celebrating and highlighting the outstanding achievements of individuals, organizations, and governments in promoting the progress of people of African descent worldwide.

MIPAD extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the honorees for their remarkable achievements and contributions to society. Their resilience, strength, and dedication in the face of challenges are a source of inspiration for many, and their accomplishments are a testament to the profound impact one can make in the world.

Kamil Olufowobi, Chief Executive Officer, MIPAD, further expressed enthusiasm about this year’s list, emphasizing the organization’s mission to elevate the accomplishments of African descent individuals globally. “Our initiative serves to broaden the narrative of black success stories, shining a light on the remarkable endeavors and victories of African descendants in various sectors, including those in less expected roles and high-ranking positions,” he remarked.

The the Class of 2024 Global Top 100 Under 40 List, encompasses a diverse group of high achievers from across the globe, recognized for their impactful contributions in these categories: Politics & Governance, Business & Entrepreneurship, Media & Culture, and Activism & Humanitarian Endeavors.

These honorees exemplify excellence, leadership, and a deep commitment to creating positive change within their communities and beyond.

Stay tuned to the next releases for the year; Global Top 100 Trade, Global Top 100 Futurists & Innovators & Top 100 under 25: UK’s Next Generation.

These are the 4 editions for Class of 2024 with release dates;

– March 25 – 100 Under 40 Edition

– April 19 – 100 Trade & Export

– April 21 – 100 Futurist & Innovators

–October 24 – Top 100 under 25: UK’s Next Generation

Please visit www.mipad.org/classof2024 to see complete list.

The MIPAD family invites the Class of 2024, along with past honorees, to the Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2024 (RW2024) in New York City, scheduled from September 20th to 22nd 2024, following the opening of the 79th United Nations General Assembly #UNGA as we culminate the International Decade for the People of African Descent.

Let’s connect, collaborate, and celebrate black excellence globally!!

For those interested in congratulatory ads, sponsorship opportunities, or speaking engagements during RW2024, please reach out to us at info@mipad.org or contact us via phone at +1 917 541 8394 or +1 917 256 9940 (New York).

Join us once again in applauding the 2024 MIPAD Honorees for their outstanding contributions and achievements.

Together, we are making history!!

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of MIPAD

About Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD)

The Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), is a global civil society initiative in support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation’s General Assembly resolution 68/237, to be observed from 2015 to 2024. MIPAD identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development.

