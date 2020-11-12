Ex-servicemen and other security agencies in the Upper East Region Wednesday held memorial ceremony in Bolgatanga to mark the 75th Anniversary of the Remembrance Day.

Known as Poppy Day, which falls on November 11, the national day is designated to remember Ghanaian veterans who lost their lives during the First World War that lasted between 1914 to 1918with the signing of Armistice.

The day, which is further observed throughout in Commonwealth Nations to remember their armed forces who died in their line of duty, attracted people from various quarters of the society including; all the security agencies, traditional authorities, families of veterans, service commanders among others.

The ceremony was characterized by March on parade, Ministerial salute, memorial songs and hymns, worship, sounding of siren, reading of BIYON VERSE, two minutes’ silence and laying of wreath.

Ex-Sargent Roland Awariya, Regional Chairman of the Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG) lay the wreath on behalf the veterans, Mrs Mary Ann Ako, widow of Captain Donald Aberese-Ako laid the wreath on behalf of widows of VAG, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr Osei Kweku Ampofo-Duku, Regional Police Commander laid the wreath on behalf of other security forces and Mr Mahammadu Assibi Azonko, the Regional Chief Director who represented Ms Tangoba Abayage, the Regional Minister aid the wealth on behalf on government and the people.