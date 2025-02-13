ReMI Urges Parliament to Rethink MPs’ Pension Fund Proposal

Rescue Mission International (ReMI) has formally petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, urging lawmakers to oppose a proposed Members of Parliament pension scheme that would be financed through carbon credit revenues.

Announced by Majority Leader Hon. Mahama Ayariga during a parliamentary session on January 29, 2025, the proposal has sparked fierce debate.

ReMI argues that carbon credit revenues are meant to bolster environmental conservation, climate adaptation, and mitigation projects—not to fund a pension scheme for MPs. “We acknowledge the need for a sustainable and self-funded pension scheme for Members of Parliament, but carbon credit revenues are not the answer,” said Ibrahim Tuzee Abdul-Raheem, Co-Founder and Head of Climate, Environment, and Natural Resources Governance at ReMI.

The environmental advocacy group contends that redirecting funds from carbon credits for MPs’ pensions misallocates resources crucial to fighting deforestation, biodiversity loss, and other climate change impacts. Citing international best practices from countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, and South Africa, ReMI emphasized that sustainable pension schemes should be financed through contributory models, investments, or endowments rather than by tapping into funds designated for environmental sustainability.

Critics also point to a lack of public consultation before the proposal was made, arguing that carbon credit revenues, as a national resource, should be allocated in a transparent and inclusive manner. “These funds are generated from projects involving the sacrifices of local communities. It is only fair that they, not MPs who already receive state-funded salaries and allowances, be the primary beneficiaries,” the petition states.

ReMI warned that diverting carbon credit revenues to an MPs’ pension fund could damage Ghana’s credibility on the global stage and hinder future access to climate financing. Instead, the group recommends that such revenues be strictly earmarked for renewable energy, reforestation, and climate resilience projects. The petition calls for broad stakeholder engagement, including input from environmental organizations, civil society, and the public, to ensure that the allocation of these funds is both fair and effective.

Signed by 22 environmental advocates, the petition has been forwarded to key government officials, including the Clerk of Parliament, the Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology, and the CEO of the Environmental Protection Authority. Parliament has yet to issue an official response.