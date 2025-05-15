Remita Plans Continental Expansion After Processing ₦60 Trillion in Nigeria

Nigeria’s homegrown payment platform Remita is preparing to expand across Africa following its success in processing over ₦60 trillion annually.

The fintech solution, developed by SystemSpecs, began as a payroll feature before evolving into a comprehensive financial ecosystem with a Central Bank of Nigeria Tier 1 license.

In an exclusive interview with eGovernance Nigeria Magazine, Remita CEO Deremi Atanda revealed the company’s origins: “What started as ‘remit salaries’ became Nigeria’s first account-to-account switch.” The platform gained prominence through its Treasury Single Account (TSA) implementation for the federal government, which Atanda describes as “preparation meeting opportunity.”

Now employing over 300 Nigerians, Remita offers switching, payment services, and super agency operations. Its Pan-African ambitions align with growing demand for localized fintech solutions. DTML Chairman Shina Badaru noted, “Remita exemplifies how African innovation can transform continental markets.”