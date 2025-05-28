Remmi’s ‘For Your Love’ Is a Lush Journey of Deep Affection

After months of anticipation, 19-year-old Ghanaian singer-songwriter Remmi releases her first single of 2025, “For Your Love,” an emotive Afropop record produced by Insvne Auggie. Known for her effortless catchy hooks and lyrical maturity, Remmi continues her rise as one of West Africa’s most promising new voices.

Released on 22nd May, “For Your Love” is a heartfelt journey through the sacrifices made in the name of deep, unwavering affection. With its lush production, vibrant percussion, and melodic synth layers, the track is both sonically rich and emotionally resonant. Remmi’s soulful vocals soar as she sings about braving any obstacle for the one who holds her heart.

Already generating buzz on university campuses and among Gen Z tastemakers, Remmi’s artistry reflects a new generation of African pop artists telling bold, authentic stories. “This song is about commitment and choosing love every time, even when it’s hard,” the young prodigy shares.

It is available on all major streaming platforms for your listening pleasure. Remmi’s latest release is more than a love song, it is a declaration of her place in the future of Afropop. Listen on All platforms here https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/348315ForYourLove