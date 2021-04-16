billboards
billboards

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA), has asked political parties, institutions, and advertising agencies to remove all billboards and signage in and around the AU Square and Ridge Roundabout.

The Assembly, in a news release, on Friday in Accra, said it intended to embark on decongestion and beautification arrangements around the specified locations.

It said, “In line with this, we hereby entreat all institutions, and advertising agencies who currently have signages or billboards within and around this specified locations to do well and contact the Head of Works Department for a possible relocation of the billboards to areas which are not going to be affected by the arrangements.”

The release urged political parties to remove campaign billboards and other notices, which were of no relevance in the next two years or more, until the 2024 elections.

The release cautioned that should owners of the billboards fail to respond to the notice after two weeks, the Assembly would be left with no alternative than to remove the billboards without any further delay.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleWPL Week 9 Preview: Berry Ladies face Soccer Intellectuals in a dicey duel
Next articleHo and other parts of Volta region witness installation of community WIFI
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here