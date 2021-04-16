The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA), has asked political parties, institutions, and advertising agencies to remove all billboards and signage in and around the AU Square and Ridge Roundabout.

The Assembly, in a news release, on Friday in Accra, said it intended to embark on decongestion and beautification arrangements around the specified locations.

It said, “In line with this, we hereby entreat all institutions, and advertising agencies who currently have signages or billboards within and around this specified locations to do well and contact the Head of Works Department for a possible relocation of the billboards to areas which are not going to be affected by the arrangements.”

The release urged political parties to remove campaign billboards and other notices, which were of no relevance in the next two years or more, until the 2024 elections.

The release cautioned that should owners of the billboards fail to respond to the notice after two weeks, the Assembly would be left with no alternative than to remove the billboards without any further delay.