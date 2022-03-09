Remove Prejudices, Stereotypes Against Women – Sandra Opoku

Mrs Sandra Opoku, Director of the Tema Ports, called for the urgent removal of negative social perceptions, prejudices and the stereotypes that have hindered the gender equality vision.

She said reducing poverty, ensuring sustainable development and building good governance cannot also be achieved if society continued to downplay on the prowess, ingenuity and the strength of the women to create a better society.

Mrs Opoku was speaking at the celebration of the International Women’s Day, organized by Women in International Shipping and Trading Association, (WISTA) for women and girl groups within the Western Region.

The day was on theme, “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow within the Maritime Industry “.

She drummed home the continuous efforts needed to empower women in the Maritime trade and called on industries, to appreciate and capitalize on the diverse talents of women to spur socio-economic growth.

According to her, in the Maritime sector , 1.2 percent of women were making strides with a slow levels of increase for women to be employed and thus the need to enhance opportunities.

She also encouraged the women to take advance courses in the sector to acquire the relevant knowledge and leadership skills.

Mrs Opoku said, “education is key, take your own place, prepare yourself and take opportunities.”

The role of WISTA is to minimize the gender leadership gap in the maritime, trading and logistics sector.

Ms Jemilat Jawulaa Mahama, the WISTA President of Ghana called for community of experienced women in maritime occupations.

“There should be renewed commitments and efforts to ensure that the role of women in Ghana’s maritime industry materialized,” she added.

“The goal must be to transform the industry so that isolated stories of success collate into an inclusive and gender balanced maritime domain.”