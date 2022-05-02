Remove The Hardships Your Gov’t Imposed On Workers – NDC To Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has solidarized with workers as they celebrate this year’s May Day.

The party through its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo called on President Akufo-Addo and his government to address the numerous challenges being faced by workers of Ghana, and in particular.

He said, addressing the challenges will ensure that the hardships imposed on all by the incompetence of the government, are ameliorated by prudent measures designed to lessen the cost of living.

Below is the full press release:

NDC MESSAGE OF SOLIDARITY WITH THE WORKERS OF GHANA ON MAY 1ST, 2022

Today is May Day, a day celebrated the world over in solidarity with all workers.

Workers are the engine of societies, for it is their toil and sweat that provide all the necessities of life. In the labour of workers lies the fate of every community everywhere in the world.

We in the National Democratic Congress take this opportunity to salute all workers for their tireless and continuous efforts that contribute to the building of our beloved country Ghana. We are especially proud of the special relationship that we have cultivated with workers over the years.

In this vein, we call on the Akufo-Addo government to address the numerous challenges being faced by the workers of Ghana, and, in particular, to ensure that the hardships imposed on all by the incompetence of the government, are ameliorated by prudent measures designed to lessen the cost of living.

As we join all workers to mark this auspicious day, we want to assure them that upon the accession of power by the NDC in January, 2025, the pains and sorrow of the workers of Ghana will receive our utmost focus and attention.

We know that when workers are happy and satisfied at their workplace and at the end of the month, this country’s level of productivity will increase by leaps and bounds, and all our citizens will be the beneficiaries.

As we celebrate our workers for their commitment and dedication to duty, we also hail them for their unflinching

love for Ghana. Ghana workers, AYEKOO.

LONG LIVE THE WORKERS OF GHANA!

LONG LIVE THE NDC!

LONG LIVE GHANA!!!

ISSUED ON 1st MAY, 2022

………. (signed)

(HON. SAMUEL OFOSU-AMPOFO)

NATIONAL CHAIRMAN