Remove Unnecessary Taxes To Reduce Higher Fuel Prices – Sammy Gyamfi

The National communications Director of the NDC, Samuel Gyamfi has Slam the government on the existence of some unnecessary taxes which has contributed to higher fuel prices in the country

In an interview with 3news GH on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, he said the economic situation of the country should not be matched with too much tax payment especially those which has no relevance to the system any more.

“Some of the taxes don’t make sense. In this time of economic difficulties we should not be paying 10 pesewas sanitation and pollution levy, what I call Bola tax on every liter of diesel and Petrol. He said

According to him greater part of the taxes which are been paid in the country are of no benefit including the special petroleum tax which was introduced by former President Mahama.

“Special Petroleum taxes, President Mahama introduced it at the time the international prices were going down and we said we were going to collect it for two years and that when the international market prices goes up we will bring it back, at the time the international Market Prices has gone down below 30 dollars and so we were loosing in terms of our oil exports.

He added, “now the prices has gone up to above 120 dollars ballon, when this year 2022 we bench mark it as 61 dollars per ballon.

He then said the elimination these ‘unnecessary’ taxes will help reduce fuel prices in the country.

“If we are to scrub this taxes, I tell you that prices of diesel and petrol will come down by minimum 1 Ghana cedi” Said Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications director of the NDC.

By: Isaac Donkor