Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane won its first ever CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday after beating Egyptian side Pyramids 1-0 at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium.

Center-back Issoufou Dayo scored the winner in the 15th minute. Renaissance Berkane lost last year’s final on penalties to fellow Egyptian side Zamalek.

The 2019-20 CAF Confederation Cup, which was halted in May at the semifinal stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed with the last four competing behind closed doors in Morocco.

In the semifinals, Renaissance Berkane defeated Morocco’s Hassania Agadir 2-1 in Rabat on Monday, and Pyramids upset Guinean side Horoya Conakry 2-0 in Casablanca on Tuesday. Enditem