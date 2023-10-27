Renal Nurse Urges Increased Water Consumption to Combat Kidney Disorders

In an effort to combat the increasing prevalence of renal disorders and kidney failures in Ghana, Mr. Evans Koranteng, a Renal Nurse at the Dialysis Centre of Rafchik Hospital Abesim, is calling on all Ghanaians to prioritize their health by staying well-hydrated to combat the increasing prevalence of renal disorders and kidney failures in Ghana.

This impassioned call to action came to the fore when the Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, inspected the newly established dialysis centre at Rafchik Hospital. Mr. Koranteng emphasized that frequent water consumption is a pivotal step towards reducing the risk of kidney problems. He went further to recommend that, ideally, every individual should aim to drink a minimum of three litres of water daily.

To reinforce the importance of holistic kidney health, Mr. Koranteng also highlighted the significant impact of lifestyle choices on renal disorders. He expressed concerns about factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, a diet rich in canned foods, and high salt intake, all of which contribute to renal issues. Additionally, he cautioned against the use of unapproved concoctions and encouraged Ghanaians to engage in regular exercise, which not only benefits the kidneys but also promotes overall well-being.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, commended private healthcare facilities in the region for their longstanding commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services. Her tour of these facilities served as an opportunity to express gratitude for their invaluable contributions to accessible and affordable healthcare.

Madam Banahene acknowledged with satisfaction that Rafchik Hospital had taken a significant step by offering dialysis treatment within the region. She considered this development as a welcome relief for individuals in need of such care. No longer will patients have to endure arduous journeys to Kumasi or Accra to access dialysis treatment, enduring lengthy queues at facilities like Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The Regional Minister lauded the management of Rafchik Hospital for bringing this vital facility closer to the people, and expressed the hope that it would soon be expanded to accommodate the growing number of patients in need. She also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to partnering with the private sector to ensure the provision of high-quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare to all Ghanaians.

In a country where kidney disorders are on the rise, Mr. Evans Koranteng appeal, backed by Madam Justina Owusu Banahene’s encouragement and support, is a crucial step toward improving the nation’s health.

The call to drink more water, maintain a healthy lifestyle, and avoid unverified remedies is not just an individual choice but a collective effort towards a healthier, thriving Ghana. “Accessible and affordable healthcare, as championed by the government and private healthcare facilities, is the beacon of hope for countless Ghanaians in need of medical assistance. Together, they are forging a path toward a brighter, healthier future for all”. Concluded the Regional Minister.