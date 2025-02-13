Renaming Kotoka: NDC Leader Urges Reassessment of Ghana’s Airport Identity

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketia, has called for a change to the name of Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport, arguing that the current designation does not honor the right legacy.

Nketia asserts that Major General Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka, after whom the airport is named, played no role in its construction and was, in fact, associated with a coup that displaced Kwame Nkrumah.

In an interview with Radio Gold, Nketia criticized the long-standing name, suggesting that successive governments lacked the courage to address what he sees as a historical inaccuracy. “Kotoka did a coup and changed Kwame Nkrumah and named the airport after himself. That is not right,” he declared. He stressed that it was Kwame Nkrumah who did the hard work to build the nation’s infrastructure, not a coup plotter seeking personal glory.

This debate over the airport’s name touches on deeper questions about how Ghana commemorates its past. While some view the current name as a relic of a controversial era, others worry that changing it might reopen old wounds. Nketia, however, remains steadfast, arguing that it is time to correct what he considers a misrepresentation of Ghana’s history.

His call for a name change is more than just a rebranding effort—it is a demand for the country to honor the true architects of its progress. As Ghana continues to evolve politically and socially, the discussion over Kotoka’s name underscores the broader challenge of reconciling historical narratives with modern national identity.