Renault Ghana — Premium Motors Limited Wins The Best Mini Truck Of The Year

Premium Motors Limited, authorized dealers and partners of Renault Ghana, received an award for their all-new 2023 Renault Duster Oroch Pick Up as the BEST MINI TRUCK OF THE YEAR at the just-ended Ghana Auto Awards held in Accra.

The Renault Duster Oroch Pick Up received the highest votes from the public as part of the selection process.

Receiving the award on behalf of Premium Motors Limited, the Marketing Manager, Mr. Chris Attipoe, acknowledged and thanked both clients and staff of Renault Ghana for their continuous support.

He said, “We are grateful to our wonderful clients and the general public for the unwavering support by voting for us to win this award. This is evidence of the hard work and effort of our partners, Renault Groupe and the entire staff of Renault Ghana.

As a premium automotive company, we believe in providing strictly first class service and the best of products to our customers. Clearly, we are doing something right and this will only motivate us to do more.

We know that the Oroch pick up offers both drivers and passengers the best in market comfort of a large SUV in a modern pick up.

Mr Attipoe also took the opportunity to entreat members of the public to visit the Renault showroom to experience their wonderful services and other range of products they offer.

Lilian Augusto, the General Manager, Operations mentioned that, “The award winning product is one of the best SUV vehicles we have on the market. The 2023 Oroch is the perfect vehicle for both personal and business purposes and provides all the comfort you need.”

The 2023 Renault Duster Oroch, refreshes its unique pick up style, with a trendy, well-proportioned, robust and muscular design with sleek interior trims. It comes in Double Cab Pick configuration with a CVT Auto transmission coupled to a 1.6 litre engine. Efficient on fuel consumption together with comfort, safety and smart technologies.

Dependent on the features and options, the Oroch is priced between US$23,000 to US$29,000, with a Three (3) year manufacturer warranty offering you value for money and payment at your own convenience.

The Ghana Auto Awards, organized by Xodus Communications Limited is an annual automobile award scheme conducted by professional auto engineers carefully sourced across the country.

They are dedicated to providing consumers with sound comparative information on vehicles available in the market. This award is to showcase and introduce the diverse brands of vehicles and to promote authorized dealerships in Ghana.