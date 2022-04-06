Rendering Adolescent Services Improved At Health Facilities In Sagnarigu

Madam Salamatu Suleman, a Public Health Nurse at the Sagnarigu Municipal, says almost all health facilities in the municipality render adolescent health services to ensure access to comprehensive reproductive health and family planning care.

She said about 20 per cent of the health facilities also had youth friendly corners manned by trained focal-persons, who were abreast of adolescent issues, to attend to their needs and concerns.

“Some youth have access to contact numbers of service providers and as such can reach them anytime they have issues,” she said, and assured them of the confidentiality of their services.

Madam Suleman said this during a presentation on “Youth-led social accountability mechanisms on reproductive health and family planning services” at a conference in Tamale.

It was on the theme: “Towards Achieving Youth Access to Reproductive Health Services and Family Planning in Northern Ghana: Social Accountability, Perspectives, Policies and Practice”.

Participants included district directors of health, data entry officers from the Ghana Health Service, youth leaders, health staff, representatives from the National Youth Authority, National Population Council, Ghana Education Service, and the media.

It was organised as part of the youth-led social accountability mechanisms project being implemented by the Youth Advocacy on Rights and Opportunities (YARO), a non-governmental organisation, in partnership with Momentum Country and Global Leadership.

The project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development, is being implemented in districts including Yendi, Sagnarigu, Sissala East, and Nadowli-Kaleo.

It seeks to improve the quality of family planning and reproductive health services for young people.

Madam Suleman said despite achievements in enhancing adolescents’ access to reproductive health and family planning services, the youth friendly corners at the health facilities in the municipality were not up to standard.

She mentioned low awareness of adolescents, misconceptions and stigma, bad attitude of some health staff towards service delivery to adolescents, some religious beliefs and cultural practices amongst other things as some of the challenges.

She said the Municipal Health Directorate was liaising with partners in health to secure standard youth friendly corners as well as the need for partners to support the municipality in monitoring activities to enhance service delivery to adolescents.

Madam Suleman expressed the need for schools to establish sick bays to render reproductive health and family planning services to students, more awareness creation activities to be carried out in communities, strengthening and creating adolescent clubs and more community stakeholder engagements to increase awareness of youth on family planning and reproductive health rights.

Dr Pearl Nanka-Bruce, the Director of Momentum Country and Global Leadership, expressed the need for stakeholders to work towards addressing the priorities of young people in terms of access to reproductive health and family planning services.

Mr Douri Bennin Hajei, the Executive Director of YARO, expressed the hope that the various stakeholders would put in place measures to respond to issues raised during the conference to better deliver reproductive health and family planning services to young persons.

Some of the participants shared the barriers they faced in trying to access family planning or reproductive health information and services and highlighted issues of stigma, lack of confidentiality and privacy, judgmental attitudes of service providers amongst other challenges and called on stakeholders to address those issues.