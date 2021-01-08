Renel Ghana Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, committed to social change and development through education and health, has congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on their re-election.

The Foundation also congratulated Members of Parliament and the new leadership for their success in the election and asked them to uphold the 1992 Constitution to safeguard the peace and security of the country.

A press release issued and signed by Nelson Richardson-Mandela, the Executive Director of the Foundation on Friday, reminded the elected officials of the promises made to the electorate and urged them to fulfil them.

It commended the populace, political parties, the Electoral Commission, Security Services and other stakeholders in the electoral processes for a successful exercise and urged them to work together to prevent challenges encountered in the December 2020 polls.

“We want to remind all to remember to work together in the interest of Ghana and put aside our political differences to ensure the next four years become historical in terms of growth and development,” the statement said.