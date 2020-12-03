Mr Samuel Ayeh Paye, the Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, has appealed to the electorate to vote for him and President Nana Akufo-Addo in the December 7 election to move development of the Constituency to the next stage.

He said the area had seen tremendous development in the first four years of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Administration with the provision of school structures, roads, hospitals, factories, one district one dam, creation of jobs and Free SHS.

Mr Ayeh Paye made the appeal at Coaltar in the Eastern Region when he embarked on a campaign tour of the area.

He pleaded with the people to vote massively for the President to fulfill his pledge of extending the Free Education Policy to the university level to bring some comfort to parents and guardians.

The MP advised the youth to vote massively for the NPP to continue to benefit from the numerous government interventions to better their lot.