Renewable energy partnership with China must work amid tensions

Speaking at COP28’s Future Mobility Hub – an inclusive, innovative platform that serves as a complementary business venue to the policy focused COP28 – Chair of the California Energy Commission David Hochschild warned the USA’s renewable energy partnership with China must work despite military and economic tensions.

Speaking during an in-house interview at the Future Mobility Hub, Hochschild praised China’s efforts to scale renewable energy saying:

“I think China deserves great credit for scaling renewables. I mean, they are the largest market in the world and the largest manufacturer for solar, for wind, for batteries, for electric vehicles.”

Hochschild was confident the two nations can cooperate despite wider issues:

“We are always going to have some degree of economic tension and some degree of military tension with China but the relationship is really what I call a ‘frenemy’ relationship and we have to lean into the climate collaboration part of that and so no matter the state of those other dynamics, we have to have climate collaboration to meet the needs that climate change has put in front of us, and I think we can do that.”

With the Russia-Ukraine war still raging, Hochschild also shared his belief that renewable energy is good for peace – citing fossil fuels as a major income for Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

