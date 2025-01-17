Renewed Chieftaincy Dispute Sparks Violence in Nkwanta, Oti Region

Nkwanta, a town in the Oti Region of Ghana, has once again descended into chaos following a violent eruption of an ongoing chieftaincy dispute.

The latest outbreak of violence, marked by heavy gunfire, has caused widespread panic among residents, forcing many to flee their homes in search of safety.

The root of the conflict lies in long-standing disagreements over chieftaincy issues, which have previously destabilized the area. One of the most devastating episodes occurred in January 2024, when clashes between ethnic groups during a traditional festival led to the deaths of at least 17 individuals. Despite multiple peace initiatives and agreements signed by traditional leaders, tensions have remained high, with peace proving elusive.

In response to the current violence, the government has swiftly intervened by deploying a combined team of police and military personnel to restore order. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, acting spokesperson for President John Mahama, confirmed that additional troops are being sent to enforce law and order in the region. He reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives and properties of all residents, urging the conflicting factions to lay down their arms and engage in peaceful dialogue.

As security forces continue to work toward stabilizing the situation, residents remain hopeful that sustained peace efforts will help prevent further violence and bring lasting calm to the region.