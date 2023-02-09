Renovate Akurafo CHPS compound – Assemblyman appeals

Mr Issac Sampa, the Assembly member of Boako North Electoral Area in the Wiawso Municipality, Western North Region, has called on the Government to help renovate the Akurafo CHPS compound and primary school for quality health care delivery and enhanced education.

The CHP compound has only one delivery bed, no toilet facility, furniture nor beds, with the ceiling falling off.

That, he said, was worrying and needed urgent attention.

Mr Sampa, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the one delivery bed at the facility made it difficult to admit two expectant mothers at a go, compelling the midwife to refer pregnant women to other facilities.

He said the CHPS compound served communities like Fawoman, Kojohunu, Aprompe, Tiabante, Mmofranfa Adwene and Boako and that all efforts by the community to get the Wiawso Municipal Assembly to address the challenges had yielded no positive results.

On education, Mr Sampa said the over 30 years old pavilion used as classroom block for the primary school also needed renovation since the roof leaked badly anytime it rained.

“This compels the authorities to usually close down the school anytime it threatened to rain, which negatively affects teaching and learning,” he said.

“Enrollment has increased in the last three years due to the school feeding programme and we commend government for that but we’re appealing to the authorities to come and renovate the school for us.”

The Assembly member expressed worry over the abandoning of work on a six-unit classroom block by the contractor.

He called on stakeholders, including the Assembly and the Member of Parliament for Wiawso to ensure the contractor went back to site to complete the project.