Renovation works at Baba Yara Sports Stadium nears completion

Renovation works ongoing at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in nearing its completion stages.

The 40,000 seater capacity stadium was closed down after the Ghana Premier League for works to be carried out ahead of FIFA International competitions.

The stadium has taken shape and nearing it completion to host domestic and international games upon its completion.

“As it stands now, seats at the stadium have been fixed, flood lights have been installed, while the drainage system have also been completed and the growing of grass will be underway soon, “The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) said.

Asante Kotoko will play Burkinabe side Rail Club du Kadiogo of Burkina Faso in the first qualification round of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors will be traveling to Ouagadougou for the first leg tie before hosting the Orange and Black lads in the second leg fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium a week later.