Renovation works on the National House of Chiefs (NHC) headquarters’ building in Kumasi has been completed, given a pleasant facelift to the seat of traditional leadership.

The colonial building, which had served as offices for the House since its establishment in the 1960s, had seen no major repair until September 2016 when a contract was awarded for works to be done on the building.

The renovation works, which was carried out by Messrs Nickseth, saw the re-roofing of the building, reinforcement of the weak pillars, expansion of the conference halls and offices as well as painting and tiling of the floors.

A statement signed by Mr. Stephen Owusu, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the House and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, said apart from the remodeling of the offices, foyer and conference hall, the walls to the building have also been redesigned and reconstructed.

Again, the pavement of the car park, planting of flowers and lawns, have added beauty to the environment, while the drainage systems was also expanded to reduce flooding during rains.

The conference hall has been furnished with state of the art furniture and air conditions and modern public address systems and microphones, which provides a conducive working atmosphere and effective communication and discussions of members.

