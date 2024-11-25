Monday, November 25, 2024
    Renowned Author and ADHD Expert Dr. David Rex Orgen Inspires Students at Winneba Secondary School

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    In a groundbreaking seminar organized by InspireMind Global, Dr. David Rex Orgen, a best-selling author and renowned expert on ADHD, inspired students at Winneba Secondary School to embrace their uniqueness and strive for greatness.

    The event, which took place on a sunny day at the school’s auditorium, began with a traditional drumming performance and the bridging of Ghanaian and American flags, symbolizing the unity and collaboration between the two nations.

    Dr. Orgen, who has written extensively on ADHD, shared his personal story of struggle and triumph, emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance and seeking support. His message resonated deeply with the students, many of whom had been struggling with similar challenges.

    After the seminar, there was a Q&A session, where students shared their personal stories and received practical tips on time management, mindfulness, and self-acceptance. Teachers also received training on creating inclusive classrooms and supporting students with ADHD. The Headmaster of Winneba Secondary School and 60 of his staff attended the seminar.

    One student, Afia, stood up to share her story, saying, “I always thought something was wrong with me because I couldn’t sit still or focus. Today, I’ve learned that ADHD isn’t a limitation – it’s a different way of thinking, and it can be a strength.”

    The event concluded with Dr. Orgen’s inspiring message, “You are the future leaders of Ghana and the world. Embrace who you are, seek support when needed, and never stop striving for greatness.”

    The seminar had a profound impact on the students and teachers, with many expressing gratitude and appreciation for the inspiring message and practical advice.

    As a token of appreciation, InspireMind Global announced a scholarship initiative to four deserving students. The Dr. David Rex Orgen Scholarships Fund. The scholarships will be awarded annually to students who are achieving good grades but struggling financially.

    The event marked a significant step towards promoting mental health awareness and supporting students with ADHD in Ghana. Dr. Orgen’s inspiring message and practical advice will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the students and teachers at Winneba Secondary School.

    Sponsorship Appeal

    Meanwhile, Dr. Orgen and his organization, Inspired Mind Global are seeking partnerships or sponsorships to organize similar seminars for thousands of students in 2025. According Dr. Orgen, individuals, organizations or businesses interested in partnering or sponsoring the 2025 edition of the seminar which is targeting thousands of students, can reach out to him via Whatsapp on +1 (614) 753-3925, email: davidrexorgen@gmail.com
    or contact Inspired Mind Global on +233595016008

