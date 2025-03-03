Renowned Drummer Jesse Delal Disu embraces a new season with Debut Gospel Song “For All You’ve Done”

Renowned globally as The Smiling Drummer, Jesse Delali Disu takes a bold step from behind the drums to the forefront as a praise and worship leader and gospel recording artiste with the release of his debut single, “For All You’ve Done”.

The song, a contemporary gospel anthem of thanksgiving and praise, inspired by Psalm 34:1 and Hebrews 13:15. Stream/Download on preferred music platform HERE! https://social.tunecore.com/linkShare?linkid=CuNhakS2ASyEq2x2Q5hckA

Born in Norway and raised in Ghana, Jesse’s deep-rooted passion for music and ministry has seen him evolve from a gifted drummer to a well-respected gospel musician.

His signature smile and dynamic performances have earned him recognition on major stages across the world, where he has worked with celebrated gospel artistes, including Joe Mettle, Nathaniel Bassey, CalledOut Music, Akesse Brempong, and Team Eternity Ghana, among others.

“For years, I have expressed my worship through drumming, but God has placed a new song in my heart. For All You’ve Done is my testimony of gratitude, and I pray it becomes an anthem of thanksgiving for many,” Jesse shares.

Produced by Junior Boateng (USA), the song features an outstanding lineup of musicians, including Michael Ohene-Marfo (Drums – SA), Joe Wilson (Bass – UK), Emmanuel Tetteh (Guitars – GHA), and Nii Jata (Horns – GHA).

Murya Studios did a splendid job on the background vocals, bringing the song to life. The latest release comes with crisp and vibrant visuals shot in Ottawa, Canada, by director François Mittins, capturing the joyful essence of praise and worship.

Watch For All You’ve Done Official Visuals below:

Beyond his musicianship, Jesse remains committed to mentoring and training the next generation of drummers and musicians while seeking greater collaborations with global artists and music organizations. His transition into a gospel recording artiste is a testament to his faith, obedience, and purpose in using music to impact lives for Christ.