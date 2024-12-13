Renowned Ghanaian and African Companies Honoured at 2024 TWARM Achievers, Business and Leadership Awards

…Despite Group, Special Ice, JOSPONG, B5Plus, MTN Group South Africa among the Top Companies.

The West Africa Regional Magazine (TWARM) has honoured some highly rated Ghanaian and African companies at its 2024 special awards ceremony held in Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The companies were selected and honoured based on their achievements and excellence in the various sectors of operation. The event brought together some movers and shakers in the manufacturing, real estate, digital and electronic, hotel and tourism sectors among others.

The awards and networking ceremony was held on 30th Nov., 2024 at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja under the theme: THE AFRICA WE WANT THROUGH GOOD GOVERNANCE & ACCOUNTABILITY. The event was held side by side with the African Regional Awards, which is a listing of 100 Inspiring Individuals in Africa.

Addressing dignitaries at the special Occasion the Publisher/CEO of the West Africa Regional Magazine, Ambassador Rossette Aliu said TWARM is firmly committed to highlighting the sub-region with the aim of promoting intra-regional trade to attract potential investors from all over the world.

“In the spirit of the above, we have introduced an annual celebration of Business and Political Leaders who have helped to move the sub-region forward. For the Corporations, the award is to recognize those businesses that combine outstanding business performances with values and behaviour that sustain and strengthen the human and natural environment in which their business operate. This include market leadership, high employment rate, corporate social responsibility or community services and financial contribution to the economic development in the country which they operate,” she said.

“Africa, like other parts of the world, boasts a list of those identified as best corporations through their positioning as leaders who have created a niche in the market of their sectors, and renowned for quality products and notable services, creating a uniqueness that sets them aside from competition, in addition to its ability to rival any in the region or globally.

The former Ambassador to Mauritius, Mozambique and Madagascar, H.E. Mohammed Yamah – Musa said findings show clearly that Africa’s development challenge is primarily because of the absence of good governance, and if research gives you evidence of what your malady is or the cause of your malady, what you must do as a sensible group of people is to address your malady.

The founder and Director, YES YOU CAN International UK, Dr. Elizabeth Lucas Afolalu said the time for sitting on the fence is over.

“People who felt that they have something to offer their countries must also consider that grassroot does not mean illiterate, grassroot does not mean not knowledgeable, that is the foundation of everything. And if you feel that you are too big to be at the grassroots level, that is what you will see at the end when other people you feel are not as enlightened as you are will decide who you subsequently have to choose as your leader because you have decided not to take part at the grassroots level of the primary choice of who your leaders should be,” she said.

“The state of your mind determine where you are going as a youths; If you can not run walk, if you can not walk craw; The main things is that you are moving: WE CAN DO, WE CAN PROMOTE AFRICA. WE CAN WORK TOGETHER AND BUILD OUR AFRICA.

“The weight of this single mandate is enormous and is on every single one of you because you came, and you are hearing this; you are now going to be held accountable to deliver the future.

“Many times, those that are value-driven, those that are disruptive in their thinking, they feel alone, and they feel there is nobody around them. What we want to do is to build a platform that they can stand on, then connect them,” she concluded.

The awards included OUTSTANDING COMPANIES IN AFRICA. The

REGIONAL AWARD division were won by

NNPC, ECOBANK GROUP, DANGOTE GROUP, MTN GROUP SOUTH AFRICA, GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS (GIP) NIGERIA, ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP of COTE D’IVOIRE. There

SUB-REGIONAL AWARD winners were

EQUITY GROUP OF COMPANIES, JOSPONG GROUP OF COMPANIES, MRS AFRICA HOLDINGS, Nigeria, NSIA GROUP, COTE D’IVOIRE, VISTA GROUP BURKINA FASO, M&C GROUP GLOBAL, GHANA.

H.E. DAUDA LAWAL, THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR, ZAMFARA STATE, NIGERIA. Zamfara State Governor was recognized as the Politician of the year. Dauda Lawal’s, administration has been committed to transparent and open development partnerships that leverages his state’s unique social and economic advantages.

AFRICAN INDUSTRIALIST OF THE YEAR award went to DR. HAMIS KIGGUNDU, CEO, HAM GROUP OF COMPANIES UGANDA.

The good governance award went to H.E. ADEMOLE ADELEKE, the OSUN STATE GOVERNOR and H.E. DIKKO UMAR RADDA of Katsina State, Nigeria.

TRANSFORMATION LEADERSHIP AWARD conferred on H.E. SEYI MANKINDE, Governor of Oyo State, Nigeria and H.E. ENGR. PROF. BABAGABNA UMARA ZULUM, Borno State Governor, Nigeria.

WESTERN AFRICA winners were AFDIN HOLDING, Nigeria, AZIKEL GROUP, B5 PLUS GROUP, Ghana, DESPITE GROUP OF COMPNIES, Ghana, SPECIAL ICE GROUP OF COMPANIES Ghana and TEYLIOM HOLDING, COTE D’IVOIRE.

AFRICA WORLD AIRLINES was adjudged WEST AFRICAN AIRLINE COMPANY OF THE YEAR while NEW GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY won the QUALITY AWARD IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL SECTOR at the TWARM ACHIEVERS, BUSINESS & LEADERSHIP AWARDS.

EAST AFRICA winners include

RUPARELIA GROUP OF COMPANIES, UGANDA, HAM GROUP OF COMPANIES, UGANDA, POWER RESOURCE GROUP RWANDA , HARUNA ENTERRISE UGANDA, COMCRAFT GROUP KENYA , BIDCO GROUP OF COMPANIES KENYA.

NORTHERN AFRICA winners includes ORASCOM CONSTRUCTION, Egypt, ORASCOM TELECOM, Egypt, MANSOUR GROUP, Egypt, RAYA HOLDINGS, Egypt, GROUP,. GROUP AXIAN, MADAGASCAR, DIANA GROUP, MOROCCO.

Winners under SOUTHERN AFRICA include SIBANYE STILLWATER LTD., SOUTH AFRICA STANDARD BANK GROUP, SOUTH AFRICA LEBASHE INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP.,

SOUTH AFRICA

J. B. GROUP SOUTH AFRICA, TURNER STAR HOLDING, BOTSWANA, KIRSH GROUP SWAZILAND.

The CENTRAL / MIDDLE AFRICA winners include BANQUE INTERNATIONALE POUR LA CENTRAL AFRIQUE (BICA), AFRILAND FIRST GROUP, CAMEROON, BABA AHMADOU GROUP, CAMEROON, HEPTIC HOLDINGS GROUPE, CAMEROON, KAMACH GROUPE, CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC.

TWARM ACHIEVERS, BUSINESS & LEADERSHIP AWARDS – CORPORATE/INDIVIDUALS BUSINESS & LEADERSHIP AWARDS

DPSI – THE BEST SCHOOL OF THE YEAR.

Under TWARM ACHIEVERS AWARDS, winners for

OUTSTANDING HERBAL COMPANY OF THE YEAR – MEDIMAFO HERBAL CLINIC.

ACHIEVEMENT IN THE HERBAL SECTOR –DR. ATUAHENE GYAMFI, FOUNDER & CEO, MEDIMAFO HERBAL CLINIC

HERBAL PRODUCTS OF THE YEAR – DAPROF HERBAL CLINIC

ACHIEVEMENT IN THE FOOD PROCESSING SECTOR – MR. TOBAN ZOLMAN, CEO, PROCUS GHANA LIMITED

OUTSTANDING FOOD PROCESSING COMPANY OF THE YEAR – PROCUS GHANA LIMITED.

YOUNG ACHIEVERS AWARD – DR. KELVIN EJEAJAHCEO, MCKELVIN GROUP OF COMPANIES, SOUTH AFRICA.

OVERALL BEST ACHIEVER OF THE YEAR -DR. DENNIS DWOMOH, CEO, OF DAPROF HERBAL CLINIC.

Another noteworthy awards was tARJ SPECIAL RECOGNITION under The African Regional Journal. The AWARDS for MAN OF THE YEAR was awarded to H.E. BOLA AHMED TINUBU, PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA. The

WOMAN OF THE YEAR conferred on H.E. LELISE DHUGAA, COMMISSIONER, OROMIA TOURISM COMMISSION, ETHIOPIA,

TARJ AWARD FOR THE SUBNATION GOVERNOR WITH THE BEST ECONOMIC BLUEPRINT IN AFRICA goes to the LAGOS STATE GOVERNOR H.E. BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU, THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR, LAGOS STATE, NIGERIA,

TARJ INNOVATIVE TRANSFORMER AWARD was conferred on H.E. WIKE EZENWO,

TARJ GRAND MASTER AWARD was awarded to H.E. OLUSEGUN OBASANJO,

TARJ PEACE AWARD conferred on H.E. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA ,

TARJ CHANGEMAKER OF THE YEAR awarded to ALHAJI ALIKO DANGOTE,

TARJ HUMANITARIAN AWARDS for DR. OSEI KWAME DESPITE and DR. ERNEST OFORI SARPONG recognizing their contributions to humanity.

TARJ CITY RECOGNITION for MOST PROGRESSIVE SUBNATION IN AFRICA awarded to ABUJA.

TARJ COUNTRY RECOGNITION on MOST PROGRESSIVE NATION IN AFRICA went to NIGERIA.

The event was sponsored by African World Airlines, Tang Palace Hotel, B5 PLUS GROUP, MadeinAfricaMall, and host of others in support of the programme.