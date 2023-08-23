Rent Control records reduction in cases in 2022 

Data from the Rent Control Department (RCD) indicate that rental cases received from landlords and tenants in 2021 exceeded that of 2022 by 141.

The Department received 20,221cases in 2021 as against the 20,080 it received in 2022.

In 2021, the number of cases settled was 17,202 while that of 2022 was 16,124.

The data revealed that pending cases in 2022 were 1819 while that of 2021 were 103.

The number of cases struck out and those referred to court in 2022 were also more than those that were recorded in 2021.

A total of 1100 cases were struck out in 2022 and 1,094 in 2021 with 635 referred to courts in 2022 and 416 in 2021.

Some 406 cases were withdrawn in 2021 and 402 in 2022.

Mr. Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu, Public Relations Officer (PRO), RCD, told the GNA that the reduction in the cases received in 2022 meant more people were not reporting rental cases to the Department.

He said it also meant people were now understanding the rent law – their rights and responsibilities.

Mr. Kporsu said the Department was planning outreaches to sensitise the public on rental law and related issues to promote cordial relations between landlords and tenants and called for support from stakeholders.