Repair El Wak Sports Stadium Tracks – Bakayano Cries

James Thompson, a former athlete, now coach and sports organiser says it is time that the sports minister, the military high command and the government do something to help put the El-Wak sports Stadium into good shape for sporting activities, especially athletics .

He said the tartan tracks at the stadium must be removed and re fixed.

“The only sports facility left for schools and the general public is the El-Wak stadium and it is in a very bad state and as a country who want to win medals at international competitions to use such facility for these hopes will be impossible” he expressed.

Thompson aka Bakayano called on the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo to help put the El-Wak stadium into a good shape for Athletics and he urged the sports minister to pay a working visit to the stadium to see for himself the bad state of the facility.

He was at the stadium to watch the inter-schools and collegiate games on Thursday and saw that the poor student athletes have no choice but to run on the bad tracks which is even not safe for their health.

He said the GAA and GOC have all complained about the tracks but nothing has been done to it. It is time the government turn it’s attention to athletics.