Repealing E-levy; Your Desperation Is Showing Seriously – NPP To John Mahama

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said former President John Mahama’s promise to repeal the e-levy Act should he win the 2024 elections is a desperate attempt he is employing to gain credibility.

John Mahama at his ‘Ghana at the crossroads’ address reiterated his position that the tax policy is regressive and hence, will repeal it.

He also promised to stop Ghanaians from paying the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) if his party wins power in 2024.

However, the NPP thinks his position is at variance with policy measures contained in the 2020 manifesto of the NDC itself.

Director of Communications at the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa called on the former president to abandon his re-election bid as Ghanaians will not vote for him, stressing that “So John Mahama is saying he will repeal E-Levy when voted back into power. How is he going to reconcile his manifesto promise to push for uniform electronic transactions? His desperation is showing seriously. You had imposed a 17.5% tax on all electronic financial transfers, the NPP repealed that. The E-levy is 1.5% percent, a difference of 15%.”

He said: “The entire speech was not about shoring up even the NDC, it was about shoring up John Mahama who is wilting under the heat. This is a desperate measure. He is fighting for credibility within the NDC itself. All in all, I don’t think John Mahama’s performance has been taken seriously enough to warrant his victory in the 2022 elections.”

The implementation of the controversial levy commenced on May 1, 2022, despite widespread condemnation of the tax policy after the levy was reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%.