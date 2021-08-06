Repeat 400m gold for Miller-Uibo and Felix into history books

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas didn’t need a desperate lunge this time around to get back-to-back Olympic 400 metres gold, and American Allyson Felix made history with bronze.

Miller-Uibo ran away from all rivals on the home straight to get gold in a personal best 48.36 seconds, after taking the 2016 title ahead of Felix by throwing herself over the line.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic took silver in 49.20 and Felix got bronze in 49.46.

Competing in her fifth Olympics at age 35, Felix is the first woman to get 10 athletics medals at the Olympics, moving one ahead of Jamaican Merlene Ottey and drawing level with the best American man, Carl Lewis. Felix has a 6-3-1 haul and could get another one as she is also part of the 4x400m relay pool.