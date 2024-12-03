Repentant Socialite Efia Odo Backs Bawumia for Ghana’s Presidency

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo, known for her outspoken criticisms of the current government, has publicly thrown her support behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, declaring that he is the candidate chosen by God to lead the country.

In a recent social media post, Odo, who had previously been vocal in her opposition to the ruling party, now endorses Bawumia, asserting that the divine will aligns with his ascension to the presidency. “It’s what God wants,” she wrote, further stating, “The next president of Ghana is Bawumia.”

Odo’s shift in stance comes ahead of Ghana’s general elections on December 7, where voters will choose their next president and parliamentarians. Her endorsement has sparked discussion, as she joins others in rallying for national progress.

As the country prepares to cast ballots, political figures continue to call for a strong voter turnout to ensure the continued development of the West African nation.