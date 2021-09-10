Replacement plane needed to bring stranded Germany team home

Germany coach Hansi Flick and many of his players faced a late arrival back home from a World Cup qualifier in Iceland because of an unplanned stop in Scotland.

A technical problem is believed to be behind the night-time landing in Edinburgh and a delayed arrival in Frankfurt, the national federation DFB tweeted on Thursday.

“Our flight home has been diverted to Edinburgh in order to carry out a precautionary safety inspection on the plane,” the DFB said.

“A replacement plane is now en route to Edinburgh to bring the players, coaches, staff and the DFB delegation back to Germany.”

Not all players were affected as England-based Timo Werner and Ilkay Gündogan were returning to their clubs individually; and Bayern Munich players Manuel Neuer, Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich chose a direct flight to Munich from Reykjavik on Thursday morning.