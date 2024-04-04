Replacing Hard Copy Bible With Online Version Causes Distraction In Church – Pastor

Pastor Francis Kodom, the Agbozo Location Pastor of Deeper Life Bible Church in the Sunyani Municipality, has cautioned Christian youth to refrain from the practice of using online bible versions, instead of printed copies during church services.

He expressed worry about the uncontrolled use of online bible versions downloaded on mobile phones nowadays which turned to distract and deny many unsuspecting youth the required blessings from God during church services.

Rather, Pastor Kodom suggested that the youth change from such practice and ensure that they use their online Bibles only for private studies in their homes and schools.

The man of God gave the advice when preaching a sermon on the topic “social media pressure and Christian living” during an Easter Retreat of the youth division of the church, underway at Ayakomaso, near Nsoatre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

Hundreds of young people drawn from the various districts and locations of the church gathered to attend the four-day retreat of the church on the theme “The all-sufficient Jesus”.

The Easter Retreat has created an opportunity for young people to listen to live transmission sermons via satellite from Dr William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

Pastor Kodom advised the young people to also guard themselves by ensuring that they access and use the new media handles progressively to the glory of God.

He said social media handles like WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook had numerous benefits, but users who could not control themselves in their use had caged their souls, unable to liberate themselves.

Besides research and academic work, Pastor Kodom told the youth another productive way they could use the new media handles was to use the tools for active evangelism.

He said because the new media had no boundaries, and carried exertive powers, using the various handles to preach the word of God remained an effective way to advance the Kingdom of God on earth.

Pastor Kodom reminded the Christian youth that social media could easily sway them from the Christian faith and damage their souls.

Through the unproductive use of social media handles, many youths are not caged in online pornography and initiated into occult groups, unable to liberate themselves, he stated.

That notwithstanding, Pastor Kodom said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the captain of the Christian faith had divine powers to set free those held in sin and the captivity of the devil.

“Jesus Christ has the power and can easily free you from those captivities and bondages of the devil, but only if you are ready to handle yourself to him without compulsion” Pastor Kodom stated.