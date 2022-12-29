Replacing Money with Global Point Range System is Overdue

How and Why a Global Point Range System Should Replace Money?

Human evolution demands a swift move to end extreme abuse of each other with fractional facts. My Philosophy, Showlove Trinity, is a means to an end called Justice. Justice is as deserve in power and choice for reward and/or punishment, and Justice is pregnant with a baby called Tolerance. The philosophy asserts that who so ever is ready to learn and work, and respects others right to have fun should not suffer and deserves reasonable fun. The term ‘ready’ means even the jobless person deserves a system of assurance, but also a system of gauging readiness. We must evolve from money and some capitalist mindsets towards Showlove Trinity mindsets, conscientious mindset. Of course the guilty may call it socialism or xyz term to appeal to the fear, greed, and arrogance of people. The term ‘range’ clearly hints I admit total equality is not rational, but no limit make sense only to the extremely greedy and arrogant ones? In a nutshell, we have to admit over valuing knowledge, work, places, raw materials, etc has been a problem for too long. Part of the problem may seems as greed, but using Showlove Trinity’s language means they are not ‘ready’ to work or share even needed opportunities. Our standards demand Global mandatory education of upto twenty years first, then voluntary upgrading to beyond PhD. Second standard must include global culture of cameras for verification, especially in the workplace. Our range system includes raw materials, finished products, and services.

We need to briefly admit the world’s financial system is very corrupt and trying to explain ‘how’ may be very lengthy. Inflation, raising or lowering interests are indeed sign of corruption or imperfect system? Our Showlove system will be Inflation free, may actually bring deflation at times.

Some of us believe humans are inherently good or can be made good through learning, working, and having fun . The few that does not should be pressured in timely manner and we should all avoid indifference towards each other, or in denying learning and working opportunities.

The number one thing we should universally assure is enough food and luckily God revealed a smart way of Gardening called Badafos green fence and others to feed humans and animals with ease. The problem is world powers in politics and many rich folks want to over commercialise many things , so they ignore or criticise great blessings. Beside fruit trees, a big chunk of our food can be vertically grown In more efficient ways and within one to three months. We have enough sunlight and water to have quarter of Africa supply world food needs. This does not mean any country will seize Gardening. By manufacturing enough shelves, we will focus on hours of work than food produced for payment. Meaning, a gardener can be called average worker, earning 50 points in the Gambia and no gardener around the world will earn less than 25 points or more than 75 points per hour. We send you enough mangoes, you send us enough apples and blueberries based on demand. Through culture of cameras, we can verify why crops under perform or totally failed. This will mean no suicide over crop failures, but studies and rescue. Like the biblical and koranic story of Joseph, we can stock decades of food, give to drought areas, supply animals, and use food as fertiliser. The era of abundance can be here, especially on natural needs… We can certainly end Human hunger, unless God ends water supply, sunshine, knowledge, etc.

If the world evolves so, then how many countries with raw materials will cooperate than our money era and still be reminded raw materials should not mean above learning and working? Each raw material can have points determined by oath takers for humanity. Again, if the raw material for aluminium in Guinea Bissau is 50 points per kilo due to quality, then the Canadian one cannot be less than 25 points or more than 75 points as example. People will move where need be and even the taxes can be point based towards reserving products .

Producing products will first work on determining world service points. A Gambian Engineer earning 150 points an hour means Canadian Engineer with same qualification have to have limits on range. Again, things like mandatory education, culture of cameras, refining the protection of intellectual property with limits, etc will help us build enough qualified people . Beside the mandatory education, Showlove Trinity believes in minimum mandatory work or our right to be indifferent kicks in. This means the healthy Engineer without Engineering working opportunities will have to consider even up to regular laborer of about twenty hours a week, or face a label, fine, or xyz. This will help us have multiple factories in every country or regions within continents . We engage people, even if it means just watching robots or others work before you take turns. The difference in points within and between professions is to encourage efforts, learning, and considering certain working conditions… So whereas laborers can have up to fifty points difference, Engineers up to hundred points difference, etc. The ordinary laborer making 50 points per hour should also mean the highest paid Engineer cannot make over 900 points per hour ? Wherever under valuing can occur, over valuing can likely occur. Humans have actually over valued their contribution through out history to deceive each other. From women fooling men on sexual ‘favor’ to American dollar as reserve. The individual worker should have reserved points to buy products anywhere around the world like credit cards. Services are largely local.

Similarly, the service world will have points under culture of cameras and recommendations. For example, a plumber doing a three bedroom of xyz can be 200 points per hour and no more than 1000 points for xyz. This will mean the slow worker cannot abuse customers. Since we used the term ‘ready’, it means the certified plumber with no work will be sent to laborer work of twenty hours per month and earn points between laborer and plumber. A pressure tactic for better work and contracts.

Considering ‘ready’ again, it means many essential products will either be run by government or regulated towards producing enough. It is such factories that will make extra products, stocked in similar ways like prophet Joseph’s food surplus. Because new inventions will make some things obsolete, deflation of some products are bound to happen, even without the mentioned stock piled. There is not a selling product on your wish list that cannot be made enough to own or rent. So we all know some yachts are over valued and points may not remove that, but we can smartly introduce regulated renting. Meaning , every country will have enough yachts for rent. Let’s say 20 people worked on a yacht to finish it in a month to sell only to rich folks or work with us to secure our higher ‘social security’. Gambia is growing, we charge 1000 points for yacht renting per hour, but all first time yacht explorer can get it for 500 or xyz points per hour on xyz days… These are smart marketing tactics to fulfil ready to learn and work means access to fun, but also ways to demand efforts towards owning or leasing.

The pressure oriented world capitalism recommends is not just leaving folks within country out, it leaves some countries behind. Individuals and countries that are ready to learn and work deserve to. The globalisation we have is limited to trade, but trade is just a branch of working, we need a globalisation that is much deeper in learning and working opportunities, plus fun beyond Olympics or soccer world Cup.

When we over pressure humans, some will cheat others or cheat themselves through drugs and other ills America and xyz clearly face. If every American, Gambian, or xyz teenager knew they must be doing at least 30 hours a week on education until age twenty, no way out, or go to special harder education camps up to 25 years or more, then we will see less violence, less drugs, and more focus on education. I love freedom, but freedom without knowledge is dangerous. If we agree life is let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun, then focusing the first twenty years on educational leaning is not too much to ask or explain. Like South Korea, Israel, and where have mandatory military, but the world needs mandatory education than military. If your country refuses you mandatory education now , they may force you like Ukraine, especially men. Politicians will lie with excuses that they respect your freedom, but many abstain due to cost or greed in over commercialising even education, Justice, health, land, etc. I am not against commercialising, but we must avoid over commercialising essentials.

The Internet makes many things lot easier, from learning, working, to having fun. We just need to calm the people and demand reasonably, including points for government services, government reserved points or products to help in drought or xyz, points for emergency, etc. As long as we have verifiable storage points and our reserves are in products that hardly perish, you are safe. It is vital to end government secrecy, especially where lying or cruelty is involved. America being a power house must clean up or other countries will follow in evil and do worse than America? We can certainly build a much better world without unnecessary competition or rivalry.

Of course it may seem very revolutionary, but we no longer need these expensive banks or at least not how they operate. Points oriented banks will need lot less people, space, and security. Time stamps under cameras will show where you earned your points, where you spent it, or where and who transfer you points. Beside your bank credit card, you have credit cards you never visited in physical space. Long distance Camera Transactions , plus records by both sides is smart and secure than money. They may threatened with Russian hackers and NSA on points than credit cards and money?

No exchange rate differences or a fixed reasonable rate . One global point system means America gave trillion points, Gambia have half a trillion this year; we buy or trade products within range; remittance can come , but will be lot less needed because we will spread the learning and working opportunities ; we all have stocks of products for years, and local services will improve through cameras and smart tactics. We all win and gradually eradicate poverty than billionaires. Many billionaires are trying to give to worthy causes after taking too much for self and or extended families? The state should care but not rob for citizens. If quarter of the world agrees, we can do it and resist military threats like Ukraine. China already hints billionaires must give back. Russia will now understand how points is smarter than dollar reserves. Pay in points or product exchange through points and camera tracking . And remember to legalise marijuana worldwide, so that the best can taste better than money . Stop denying us working opportunities, we are ready to learn and work where need be. May God bless us with Showlove Trinity: Let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer.

Optional Note:

Whereas I am closer to u.s on things like personal freedom, but I think u.s financial greed , financial weaponizing, and military arrogance are beyond the tolerable. Change or be changed by any means, including divine curse. If you repent, I can defer or even forgive. Our people are copying you in worse ways at times, including land access . We need worldwide land reforms where about 20% of the points or income of an ordinary laborer in two years can buy average land with foundation in their country. This means minimum vertical buildings should be encouraged on mass land giving. Government and developers can build the foundation, pillars and beams, then customers continue to their liking and with regulation or approval system,

under camera. Suppose the Gambia have 22 story building as minimum, we can free up many areas for edible trees or food forests. You cannot tell me a laborer have to work 20 years to save for God made land, then your regulation on one part and no regulation on the other part demands a lawyer with robbery rates for few hours work. God of conscience owns the Land and put us in authority or with those in authority to use the conscience He demands we raise and apply ch.103. So president Barrow enriched himself through land like Trump, but poor Americans may actually have better lands than the Gambia until when?

Residential properties must be controlled and each guaranteed a reasonable first until everyone have, then second to maximum of four private properties at incremental higher rates to minimise land grab and rental abuse. All the details cannot be discussed in an article, but smart folks can guess how land reform must accommodate all, especially adults who are ready to learn and work.

Commercial places need much more control and I believe in percentage than fixed negotiated amount. The world of negotiation should have a range, beyond Land. Otherwise, the worse in an industry will abuse customers and influence others towards negative normalisation.

We must set standards based on service, not just rates , fees, and robbery prices. We must have conscientious land reforms and policies, conscientious Global mandatory education system, conscientious sharing of work opportunities, conscientious in every standing.

Optional note 2:

As corrupt as the world financial system seems, we must be very careful of the underground world or very questionable systems like crypto currencies. Our focus should be raising the character of government, because it is very hard to accomplish much transformation without government. Exposing some of their evil or unjust means is good, but suggesting a better way forward is paramount. Considering the worst systems benefited some, the guilty may oppose change and lie against the truthful with rising intelligence.

The world of employment cannot be cliquey allies or indifferent against those ready to work. The world is largely product oriented and human services are just implementing and repairing products. The most essential services are provided by God, our products are made from God’s products, so our God Given knowledge should never ungratefully ignore God or the Conscience God demands we raise. International cooperation is improving, but we demand for the highest possible conscientious cooperation. Let our contracts be negotiated with conscience , including reciprocal law.

Pricing of products will not change much, it will just shift to something like stocks. I believe personal Air crafts can replace vehicles now, but average humans can relate to cars now. If Tesla SUV Demands 20k points, Nissan SUV demands 19k, and Toyota smaller vehicle may appeal to some people. Services will be globalised than youtube searching. Demand will determine if Tesla can raise asking point based on predetermined range and how they pay employees. This means having enough factories around the world, not making some countries only consumers. It means sharing knowledge for points between companies. Our regulations should also demand at least fifty percent of companies go back to employees, or limit the percentage an owner or top minds can claim. The Trinity means learning, working, and fun are not equal , but relatively equal. So your intellectual knowledge (learning) cannot look down on working or workers. Your financial investment is huge because government created a trusted hub through currency, but if even half the workers of Tesla came to the Gambia with guaranteed points, we can start a factory and help them retire with ease. Training people as reserve is more caring than retaining people as unions or cliquey allies against employers or consumers. Tolerant is extremely vital, but employees who think they found their favorite work and will not do any other work or learn something new are arrogant and not with Showlove Trinity. We show readiness, we have minimum living points (wages), and a social insurance with God, government, and Godly tools like cameras.

It is nice to have fifty thousand North American tourists come support me and the Gambia, but that is fun cooperation. It is nicer for 100 big companies in u.s and Canada to import dry mangoes or xyz through me , but that is seasonal trade, and aspect of work. It is most nicest to have two way trading of people for the whole Trinity, through months or years. A special contract can build awesome buildings for over 100,000 people in very limited place. Invite ten thousand north Americans with skills for one winter and take ten thousand Gambians with similar and no skills to taste work differences between countries. Exchange students occur between west and Asia than Africa, but when will significant exchange workers start between countries and continents? Are there leaders daring enough to proclaim and try it than Rwanda and UK evil partnership? Building is another abused industry

by Donald Trump and who else, but will hemp building and God of marijuana bring higher blessings? Character building will mean lot more than billions, especially under cameras and solid contract that exempts asylum seeking for such. Old World conventions can change , and new ones can be made.

It is indeed possible for a country to try combination of points and present currency system until the world evolves. However, the government must be involved for meaningful change and long term security, including the judging of disputes. Points system is advanced barter in a world of cameras, computers, and other blessings. So dummies who argue on the old problems of the barter age should learn to differentiate. It is not just two individuals trading, but a recommended range with stronger witness called government. You store points, you store products at home and other locations, and you have records and access of storage of especially products. Bad people avoid work, worse people avoid learning. Global financial crisis is certainly due to global financial injustices. Lack of finance or employment should never mean you suffer, if government truly understands what ready to learn and work means. May God help us lot more and end obstacles humans place against each other.