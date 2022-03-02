REPLIB Takoradi “Chop Chop” story takes new twist!

…. As police chase Manu over publicationA

An expose of an alleged gargantuan financial Malfeasance at the Takoradi branch of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries ( R EPLB) by Mr Isaac Manu, a former regional administrator of the church, has ruffled the feathers of some of the leadership of the church by resorting to the police to put “fear” in the former Administrator to shut his mouth over the matter.

Shamefully, the leaders of the church who are behind this rot decided to use officers of the Ghana Police Service to intimidate and threaten Mr Issac Manu.

According to Mr Manu he received a phone call from ASP Alex Botchwey of the Marine Police, Takoradi on the 16th February, 2022 at exactly 2:30pm inviting him to the police station over a story he published about the church and also warned him never to publish the invitation to him by the police or else he will have himself to blame.

Mr Manu recalls that once upon a time the same tactics was devised and used against a former Regional Overseer of the church Rev Paul Anane when some leaders of the church connived with the police in 2018 on same issue.

“First of all, I think it is out of place for you to warn me not to make any publication about your invitation to me. That decision solely depends on me and you have no right or whatsoever to say that to me. In my capacity as a religious group leader (Christian Apologetics Conference), 2016 Parliamentary Candidate (Assin North) and Western Regional Leader (Ghana Chamber of Agribusiness) It will be out of place if I fail to inform all these stakeholders about my invitation by the Police.” A visibly angry Mr Manu stated.

The 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for Assin North, expressed surprise by the gang of people who reported him to the police knowing very well the evil they have perpetuated against Rev Paul Anane by shamelessly and wickedly accusing him of pocketing a rent income of $108,000.00 (Hundred and Eight thousand dollars), an amount they collected before Rev Anane’s transfer to the region.

Mr Manu stated that those who planned evil agenda to have Rev Paul Anane arrested are the same people behind those chasing him with the police now.

They came after Rev Paul Anane because he exposed the rot with respect to the abuse of the Church property in terms of the rent income(monies) accruing from the warehouses.

“I cannot stay in my own house simply because I don’t know what they are planing next with the police against me.” But the fact is, Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International cannot be governed with falsehood.” Mr Manu added

Mr Manu further questioned why the congregants have sat unconcerned for a handful of leaders to “mafia” innocent believers in the name of the entire Ministry?

“I therefore, want to make it clear to the IGP and the general public that since this plot too has been exposed and I don’t know their next plan of action with the police or any other persons, they (those who called for the police) shall be liable for anything unpleasant, evil, ill, disastrous, and such which will happen to me, my businesses, family, or followers henceforth.” He stated.

Indeed, the God fearing leaders of the Ministries across the world must rise up and help correct the wrongs.

Sometimes I ask myself, does the Archbishop listen to advise at all, and wish to know who are his advisors in relation to the ministerial work?

The problem is the Archbishop and his actions are the evidence and therefore, the ArchBishop must be advised to do the needful before it’s too late.