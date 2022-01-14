Report About Fighting in Northern Afghanistan Not True – Taliban

By
SPUTNIK
-
0
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)

Reports about fighting in Northern Afghanistan do not correspond to reality, Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on Friday.

The media has reported about clashes between the Taliban movement and resistance fighters in Afghanistan’s north.

“No, not true. There are no clashes there, everything is normal. Of course, there are some demonstrations, people are doing that but it doesn’t mean clashes,” Shaheen said.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here