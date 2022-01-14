Report About Fighting in Northern Afghanistan Not True – Taliban

Reports about fighting in Northern Afghanistan do not correspond to reality, Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on Friday.
The media has reported about clashes between the Taliban movement and resistance fighters in Afghanistan’s north.
“No, not true. There are no clashes there, everything is normal. Of course, there are some demonstrations, people are doing that but it doesn’t mean clashes,” Shaheen said.
