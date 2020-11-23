US President-elect Joe Biden was set to announce his long-time foreign policy aide Antony Blinken as secretary of state in his upcoming administration, US media including the New York Times and Bloomberg reported on Sunday citing White House insiders.

Blinken has worked with Biden for well over a decade, and was his national security adviser from 2009 to 2013, when he was vice president under Barack Obama.

The 58-year-old foreign policy adviser began his career in the State Department during the Bill Clinton administration.

Biden will announce cabinet picks on Tuesday, his top aide Ron Klain told ABC News earlier on Sunday, but declined to give more details.

The Democrat has said he wants to realign his country’s foreign policy and to rejoin international agreements including the Paris climate accord, and continue working with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Cabinet posts have to be approved by the Senate. Control over the Senate remains to be determined, as there are two run-off races to take place in January in Georgia.

If Democrats can upset the Republicans, the Senate would be split, though Biden’s party is not currently favoured to win.

Biden still lacks access to normal transition material and resources, because President Donald Trump, a Republican, is refusing to concede the election.