Report child abuse to Ghana Police – Social Welfare

Residents of Adentan and its environs have been advised by the Social Welfare Department and Community Development to report cases of child abuse in the area to the Department or the police to safeguard the lives of children.

Mr Divine A. K. Exorgbe, Adentan Municipal Director of the Social Welfare, gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

Mr Exorgbe expressed worry that cases of child abuse was common in the Adentan Municipality as he explained that it had come to their notice that some parents beat up their children and lock them up.

He said unfortunately the Police and the Department were unable to apprehend the perpetrators as neighbours refuse to provide the needed information to aid investigation and possible arrest.

He said the department was currently handling a case involving a father who persistently abuse his five-year daughter and locked her up till he returns from work.

He said the police handed over the victim to the Social Welfare after rescuing her from a kiosk at Oyarifa school junction through a report from an anonymous informant.

Mr Exorgbe said the victim who resides with the father and step mother had a swollen right cheek and marks of assaults and was found crying and locked up in a kiosk.

He said the victim has since been sent to the hospital for medical care while the father had been arraigned before the Adentan Magistrate Court.

He reminded parents and caregivers that children must be given the needed care, love and protection instead of being abused to secure their growth and future.