dpa/GNA – US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has reportedly become the second official in Donald Trump’s cabinet to submit their resignation after the outgoing president’s supporters stormed the US Capitol.

In a letter from DeVos to Trump obtained by the New York Times, she said she would resign effective Friday.

Referring to Wednesday’s violent protests, DeVos wrote: “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric has had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Many Democrats, as well as several Republicans, accuse Trump of inciting the attack. DeVos had been a member of Trump’s cabinet since February 2017.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao submitted her resignation earlier in the day.