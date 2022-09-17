Report dog bites for investigations

The Veterinary Services Department (VSD) has advised the public to report dog bites to its offices to establish if the dog has rabies.

Dr Donald Joachim Darko, the Bono Regional Veterinary Services Officer, said the first thing to do after a dog bite was to receive treatment at a health facility and then the case must be reported to the VSD for further investigations.

He gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Friday, disclosing that two men, a driver and a dog owner, died of rabies in March, this year, at Barkoniaba, a Sunyani suburb.

He said the deceased, whose names were not readily available, did not report the incident for rabies’ investigation after first aid treatment.

“Information of their deaths reached the Department after they had been buried,” he said.

Dr Darko expressed worry over the lackadaisical attitude by some members of the public in reporting dog bite cases to the Department after receiving first aid, which included application of herbal medicine.

He said rabies must not be taken for granted because it was incurable.

“It has been known from ages that only one white lady in the whole world had been the survivor of rabies, but her family later wished she had died due to her bad health situation,” he said.

Dr Darko appealed to the metropolitan, municipal and district assembles (MMDAs) to procure rabies vaccines to ensure dogs in their vicinities were vaccinated to help eradicate the disease.

He said rabies could be eradicated nationwide if 75 per cent of all dogs were vaccinated for three consecutive years.

This year the Bono Region has recorded 17 dog bite cases but these proved negative after investigations by the VSD.

Dr Darko entreated the public to support the rabies eradication drive by vaccinating their dogs during this year’s vaccination campaign as part of the World Rabies Day celebration, scheduled for September 26 to 28.

It is on the theme: “One Health, Zero Death”, targeted at a total eradication by 2030.

The Department is creating awareness in basic schools, churches, mosques and markets to reach the people as part of its educational programmes towards this year’s celebration.