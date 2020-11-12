A key witness against Nicolas Sarkozy has changed his statement and said the former French president did nothing wrong, amid an investigation into allegations he illegally received funds from Libya, French media reported on Wednesday.

The French judiciary opened investigation proceedings in 2018 against Sarkozy, who has been accused of bribery, illegal campaign financing and aiding and abetting the embezzlement of Libyan public funds during his successful 2007 election campaign.

He was charged with criminal association in October. However, French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine said that Sarkozy had received no funds from Libya, in a video published by BFM TV and Paris Match on Wednesday.

Sarkozy, who was president from 2007 to 2012, has always denied the accusations.

In 2016 Takieddine had told the investigative online newspaper Mediapart that in late 2006 or early 2007 he had brought several suitcases – prepared by the Libyan regime – with several million euros to the Parisian Interior Ministry which was then run by Sarkozy.

Sarkozy accused him of lying. Takieddine is on the run and also under investigation in the case. He said his earlier accusations had been twisted by the investigating judge.

“At last the truth is coming to light,” Sarkozy responded on Twitter. Takieddine had finally admitted his lies, he said, adding that he had asked his lawyer to initiate defamation proceedings against him.

In addition to the accusations involving Libya, the 65-year-old ex-president is due to stand trial on November 23 on bribery charges.