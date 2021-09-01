Report lays out shipping’s contribution to European carbon emissions

It’s not only traffic-choked roads and over-reliance on private vehicles that drives global warming: Shipping also plays a significant role in producing carbon emissions, a new report has confirmed.

The actual extent of the environmental impact of maritime transport in Europe has been summarized for the first time in a report presented by the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) and the European Environment Agency (EEA) in Lisbon on Wednesday.

The factors examined were air emissions, air pollution, oil spills, sewage discharges, plastics, underwater noise and the transport of living organisms to other waters.

According to the report, ships were responsible for 13.5 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions caused by transport in the EU in 2018.

Road transport was the biggest polluter at 71 per cent, while aviation accounted for 14.4 per cent of emissions.

All modes of transport must become more sustainable, smarter and more resilient, said Adina Valean, EU commissioner for transport, in a statement. This also includes shipping, she added.

Ships play a major role as a means of transport between EU countries, both for passengers and goods.

Seventy-seven per cent of Europe’s external trade and 35 per cent of all trade by value between EU member states is by sea. And this will increase in the coming decades, experts estimate.

“EU maritime transport faces a crucial decade for the transition to a more economically, socially and environmentally sustainable sector,” the report says.

One challenge is emissions: In total, ships calling at EU and European Economic Area ports in 2018 produced around 140 million tonnes of CO2. This was about 18 per cent of all CO2 emissions caused by maritime transport worldwide that year.

Sulphur dioxide emissions accounted for 16 per cent of global SO2 emissions from international shipping.

“Although maritime transport has improved its environmental footprint in past years, it still faces big challenges when it comes to decarbonizing and reducing pollution,” she said.

One possible solution is seen in the switch to more environmentally friendly types of propulsion and energy sources such as biofuels, batteries, hydrogen or ammonia. Shore power, where ships switch off their engines and connect to a power source, could also provide a clean source of energy in maritime and inland ports, the report said.

Another challenge, it said, is the underwater noise generated by ships, which can affect marine life in various ways. Maritime transport is estimated to have contributed to underwater noise levels in EU waters more than doubling between 2014 and 2019.

In addition, international shipping results in species being transported to waters where they are not native and can affect the ecosystems there.

“The report clearly shows that maritime transport in Europe and the international shipping community as a whole have an urgent responsibility to step up their efforts to reduce the sector’s ecological footprint,” said EEA chief Hans Bruyninckx.