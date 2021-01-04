tca/dpa/GNA – In the days before he allegedly blew himself and an RV up in downtown Nashville, Anthony Warner sent a series of packages to “acquaintances” around the country, FBI officials said Saturday.

Warner, 63, has been blamed for the Christmas morning bombing that injured three people and damaged dozens of building, but officials are still working to determine a motive and have cautioned that they may be unable to do so after he died in the blast.

One of the packages showed up on New Year’s Day, postmarked two days before the bombing, WTVF reported, with at least nine typed pages and two Samsung thumb drives, but no return address.

“The knowledge I have gained is immeasurable,” the letter, allegedly written by Warner, reads. I now understand everything, and I mean everything from who/what we really are, to what the known universe really is.”

More writing included conspiracy theories about the moon landing, 9/11 and alien attacks on the planet that began in September 2011 but have been covered up by the media, WTVF, which saw the letters but did not publish them, reported.

Warner also allegedly wrote about “reptilians and lizard people that he believed control the earth and had tweaked human DNA,” according to the station.

“They put a switch into the human brain so they could walk among us and appear human,” Warner reportedly wrote.

The FBI told WTVF that it was “aware” that Warner “sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country” and asked anyone who received a package to contact federal officials at 800-CALL-FBI.